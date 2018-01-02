Celebrations outside Meerut hospital create nuisance for patients

The district hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut witnessed a celebration with drums played outside the emergency ward of the hospital, on the New Year's day, creating a major nuisance for the patients.
In a video that has gone viral, few people could be seen dancing on the beats of drums played outside the emergency ward of the hospital. A person, who was apparently being accorded a farewell, could be seen wearing garlands.
The hospital authorities, however, evaded the question when enquired.
The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Meerut, Raj Kumar, on his part, criticised the incident.
"They shouldn't have played it in the silent zone. It can cause inconvenience to patients. The district hospital administration should check who did it and ensure it is not repeated in the future," Raj Kumar told ANI.
Earlier on December 26 last year, a state-run medical college in Meerut raised eyebrows when Russian belly dancers were called to perform at its alumni function. Liquor cartons were also found stored in an ambulance van at the function.
