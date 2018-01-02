Celebrations outside Meerut hospital create nuisance for patients

The district hospital in Uttar Pradesh's witnessed a celebration with drums played outside the emergency ward of the hospital, on the New Year's day, creating a major nuisance for the patients.

In a video that has gone viral, few people could be seen dancing on the beats of drums played outside the emergency ward of the hospital. A person, who was apparently being accorded a farewell, could be seen wearing garlands.

The hospital authorities, however, evaded the question when enquired.

The (CMO) of Meerut, Raj Kumar, on his part, criticised the incident.

"They shouldn't have played it in the silent zone. It can cause inconvenience to patients. The district hospital administration should check who did it and ensure it is not repeated in the future," told ANI.

Earlier on December 26 last year, a state-run medical college in raised eyebrows when Russian belly dancers were called to perform at its alumni function. cartons were also found stored in an ambulance van at the function.

