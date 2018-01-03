Censor Board order on 'Battle for Banaras' film set aside

The High on Wednesday set aside the decision of the (CBFC) and the Appellate (FCAT) of not granting a certificate to the documentary named 'Battle of Banaras'.

The state high also sent the matter back to the FCAT to take a fresh decision within four weeks.

The Censor Board, in its October 15, 2015 order, had refused a certificate to the documentary as it found the film objectionable and violating the guidelines of the of Films for Public Exhibition issued under Section 5-B (2) of the Cinematograph Act, 1952.

The of the documentary, Manu Kumaran, had moved the High against the FCAT's decision of not granting the certificate to 'Battle of Banaras'.

The claimed that the board's orders contained no mention of what parts of the film were objectionable.

Inspired by Nobel Laureate Eleas Canetti's book 'Crowds and Power', the 2014 documentary, directed by Kamal Swaroop, captured the high-voltage 2014 campaign for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, involving Narendra Modi, and candidate

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)