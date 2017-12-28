Chance the Rapper debates racial undertones about Netflix' 'Bright'

Since the time Netflix' later action movie 'Bright' has come out, the movie has been getting panned by the critics and it looks one more voice has been added to the chorus of those questioning the merits of the movie and this time it is none other than - Chance the

Directed by David Ayer, the flick envisions an alternate reality where humans, orcs, elves, and fairies at least try to live harmoniously. Orcs, however, are the new minority. plays Jakoby, a new assigned as the partner to Will Smith's Ward.

The character is referred to in the film by other cops as "the diversity hire," while another character taunts with "listen to your master" when Ward orders him to get in the car.

Amid all the controversy surrounding the film, Chance the turned to to initiate a discussion with fans about 'Bright's underlying messages.

He wrote, "Wondering how you guys are feeling about the lynched ork [sic] in #Brightmovie."

One user replied and said that is "an exact representation of the social injustices minorities face."

To which, he replied, "I found the way they tried to illustrate [America's] racism through the mythical creatures to be a little shallow."

The famous continued, "I always feel a lil cheated when I see allegorical racism in movies cause that racism usually stems from human emotion or tolerance but not by law or systems the way it is in real life. The characters in # live in a timeline where racism is gone beccause we hate ork now."

Another user suggested that maybe the movie wasn't intended to spark so much debate and deep discussion but was instead created as just another "interesting story."

Chance admitted that he initially tried to view as just another film but that quickly changed when he heard Will Smith's character ( Daryl Ward) said "Fairy Lives Don't Matter,"

"I tried to look at it that way but a few minutes into the movie they make [Will's] character say 'Fairy Lives don't Matter," he tweeted.

'Bright' stars Will Smith, and in pivotal roles.

