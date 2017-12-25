Child born onboard train, gets named after Deendayal Upadhyay

The grandfather of a newborn named him 'Deendayal' after Deendayal Upadhyay, who too was born on a station, like the child.

The child was born inside a train compartment at the in West Bengal, on Sunday.

Arjun Meghwal, who was also a fellow passenger in the train, termed the birth of the child as 'kudrat ka karishma' and congratulated the family members.

After the pregnant woman complained of labour pain, senior (BJP) Dr helped in delivering the baby.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)