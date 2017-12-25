Child born onboard train, gets named after Deendayal Upadhyay

-
ALSO READProbe Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay death afresh, Congress asks BJP Raman Singh on his birthday gifts Deendayal Upadhyaya auditorium to Chhattisgarh Controversy over installation of Deendayal Upadhyay's statue Mughalsarai Railway Station renamed after Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Good governance is government's priority: Meghwal
-
The grandfather of a newborn named him 'Deendayal' after Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyay, who too was born on a station, like the child.
The child was born inside a train compartment at the Purulia Railway Station in West Bengal, on Sunday.
Union Minister Arjun Meghwal, who was also a fellow passenger in the train, termed the birth of the child as 'kudrat ka karishma' and congratulated the family members.
After the pregnant woman complained of labour pain, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Dr Subhash Sarkar helped in delivering the baby.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU