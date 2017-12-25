JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

India whitewash Sri Lanka, win T20I series 3-0

Injured Palestinian dies post clash With Israeli Army at Gaza Border
Business Standard

Child born onboard train, gets named after Deendayal Upadhyay

ANI  |  Purulia (West Bengal) [India] 

The grandfather of a newborn named him 'Deendayal' after Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyay, who too was born on a station, like the child.

The child was born inside a train compartment at the Purulia Railway Station in West Bengal, on Sunday.

Union Minister Arjun Meghwal, who was also a fellow passenger in the train, termed the birth of the child as 'kudrat ka karishma' and congratulated the family members.

After the pregnant woman complained of labour pain, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Dr Subhash Sarkar helped in delivering the baby.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, December 25 2017. 00:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements