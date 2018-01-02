China goes slow on Pak power plant

A Chinese firm has delayed the commencement of operation and maintenance of a power plant in due to differences with a state-run power generation company.

In February last year, the (NPGCL) had signed a 10-year contract with China's (HEPSEC) for operation and maintenance (O&M) of the project, reported Dawn.

According to the letters exchanged, both sides expressed concern over various issues before the commencement of the O&M services of the power plant.

Zafar Abbas, the of the (power division), however, rejected the delay and said: "They (the Chinese company) have been mobilised to the site for O&M services."

The letter also mentioned that some matters were pending from both the sides such as - provision of registration by the Engineering Council (PEC), operator's policy, performance test procedure, computerised maintenance management system, approvals from local authorities, initial performance tests, updated list of spare parts, owner's insurance, internal security, initial spare parts and consumables, accommodation and offices and supervisory engineers.

"It is further intimated that the current status of completion of the reveals further delays; hence this office has no option left other than invoking the mobilisation LDs as stipulated in the contract. Nevertheless, the mobilisation advance payment guarantee, expiring on October 21, necessitates further extension due to the aforementioned discrepancies," the letter read.

Meanwhile, HEPSEC has submitted the provisional registration certificate and operator's for the power plant. For the O&M contract, the operator will be apprised accordingly as soon as they earn the commencement.

However, claimed most of the differences had been sorted, regarding the commencement of the O&M services of the project.

"We have fixed January 6 as a provisional date for getting the O&M services initiated by the Chinese firm," said Imran.

He also acknowledged the delay of the completion of the process to convert the plant to gas was also one of the reasons.

"Since the conversion work is over, the Chinese firm would soon be able to carry out tests related to O&M at the gas-fired plant," Imran added.

