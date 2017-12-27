China stalls oil exports to North Korea

exported no oil, gasoline, jet fuel and diesel to in the month of November and imported no iron ore, or lead from the country, showed a data released by the

The data also showed that China's of corn to decreased by 82 percent, comparing to a year earlier, while rice sunk to 64 percent.

However, Chinese of rose by 58 percent from a year earlier to 99 tons, while of ethanol rose by 82 percent to 3,428 cubic meters.

Earlier this year, banned from North Korea, after U.S called to increase economic pressure on

"As a principle, has consistently fully, correctly, conscientiously and strictly enforced relevant resolutions on We have already established a set of effective operating mechanisms and methods," Sputnik quoted as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)