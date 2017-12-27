China stalls oil exports to North Korea

-
China exported no oil, gasoline, jet fuel and diesel to North Korea in the month of November and imported no iron ore, coal or lead from the country, showed a data released by the General Administration of Customs.
The data also showed that China's exports of corn to North Korea decreased by 82 percent, comparing to a year earlier, while rice exports sunk to 64 percent.
However, Chinese exports of liquefied petroleum gas rose by 58 percent from a year earlier to 99 tons, while exports of ethanol rose by 82 percent to 3,428 cubic meters.
Earlier this year, China banned coal imports from North Korea, after U.S President Donald Trump called to increase economic pressure on North Korea.
"As a principle, China has consistently fully, correctly, conscientiously and strictly enforced relevant UN Security Council resolutions on North Korea. We have already established a set of effective operating mechanisms and methods," Sputnik quoted Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying as saying.
