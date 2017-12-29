China successfully tests country's first photovaltaic highway

Roads with solar panels is no surprise but making a road allocated with the presence of for and other sensors for drones is something next level and looks like has successfully achieved that feat.

According to Xinhua, has successfully tested its first photovaltaic highway based on home-grown technology, in the country's eastern province on Thursday.

The road is constructed using solar panels which have a thin sheet of clear concrete on top of them, protecting the surface.

The panels were built to transfer to passing on top of them.

The 1-kilometer segment of solar-powered highway covers a surface area of 5,875 square meters (about 63,238 square feet).

The special section has three layers. The bottom is an insulator to prevent moisture from getting to the in the middle layer, and the top is protective, made from transparent concrete.

The tested segment of highway can generate 817.2 kilowatts of power and is expected to generate 1 million kilowatt hours of each year.

The generated through this will be connected to China's national power grid.

becomes the second country to construct a photovaltaic highway. was the first country to introduce the world's first photovoltaic road fitted with solar panels in late 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)