China welcomes talks between two Koreas for improving ties

has welcomed the talks between and and has appreciated their effort to use the 2018 for improving ties.

According to Xinhua, a appreciated the upcoming talks between the two Koreas, saying that it was beneficial for achieving long-term peace in the

The told a regular press briefing: "We have noticed the positive information from the leaders of the two countries, and it is a good thing. welcomes and supports both countries to take the 2018 as an opportunity to make effective efforts to improve their relations, relax the situation on the and promote the denuclearization of the peninsula."

This decision was taken, following North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's re-conciliatory New Year message in a televised address to the nation on Monday, over the latter's probable participation in the Pyeongchang next month.

South Korea's on Tuesday sought to initiate the proposed talks with in a remote North Korean village called Panmunjom, located along the heavily-guarded Demilitarised Zone (DMZ).

A of the South Korean presidential office welcomed that the has shown interest for participating in the upcoming

is open to talks "any time, any place and in any format", said the

The is scheduled to take place at South Korea's Pyeongchang from February 9-25.

In a similar gesture, on Wednesday said that it will reopen the suspended inter-Korean communication hotline with South Korea, that was previously closed down in February 2016.

The proposed talks comes amid the increasing tension between the two countries as seized a Hong Kong-flagged tanker returning after allegedly transferring to few days ago.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)