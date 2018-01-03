Chris Woakes to miss Sydney Test, Mason Crane to debut

Leg-spinner will make his Test debut for in the fifth and last Ashes Test, replacing pacer

Right-arm fast bowler Woakes has been ruled out of the final Ashes due to recurrence of a

ESPNcricinfo reports that Woakes had carried a heavy workload in the and had run over 35 miles in the field during Australia's innings in Perth, and had been diagnosed with a minor strain on his left side.

The management decided not to play Woakes. The 28-year-old was out of action for three months in 2017.

Woakes had played every game in the four Ashes and had bowled 48 overs on the slow Ground (MCG) pitch last week.

Meanwhile, Crane will make his Test debut almost a year after playing a single Shield game for New

At 20-year-old thus will be the youngest specialist spinner to make his Test debut for in 90 years. held that record when he made his debut aged 19.

With Woakes out of the squad, all-rounder Moeen Ali and pacer have been given a fresh lease.

Moeen claimed just three wickets at 135 during the first four Tests.

(Probable): Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, (c), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Stuart Broad, Mason Crane,

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)