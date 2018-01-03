Cong is following divide and rule: Ananth Kumar's reply to Kharge

on Wednesday said that the party was following the British policy of divide and rule in connection with the Bhima- violence in

The Union Minister's statement has come after the of the opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge, blamed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for inciting violence and demanded Modi's statement on it.

Kumar, however, alleged that it was the party who was raking up the issue by politicising it for personal gains.

" and the party want to ignite the chaos that has been witnessed in He wants to do on it. They are disappointed as they have lost the election in both and Himachal Pradesh,'' Kumar said in the

He added, "Instead of spreading a message for peace, the has adopted the British policy of divide and rule. They are trying to create differences in society. We highly condemn it," he added.

Kharge, Madhepura and the Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) gave adjournment motion notice in the under rule 56.

of India (CPI) D Raja has also given zero hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over "increasing atrocities against Dalits" and has moved adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 in the wake of protest.

Meanwhile, angry Dalit protestors hit the street in several districts of the state, creating tension in the area. They even halted buses, auto-rickshaws at Lal Bahadur Shastri Road in Thane.

A large number of protesters occupied the railway tracks at Nallasopara Station, disrupting the normal rail traffic.

The situation in intensified after clashes broke out between the Dalits and alleged right-wing groups on Monday, during the bicentenary celebration of the Bhima- battle near Pune.

The observance of 'Victory Day' was objected by the right-wing groups as they considered it to be an anti- celebration.

In the battle, which was fought between the British Company, containing Dalits in its infantry, and the Peshwas, who were upper-caste Brahmins, at Bhima on January 1, 1818, the Marathas ultimately withdrew. Since then, the lower-caste communities have been viewing it as a symbolic victory for themselves.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)