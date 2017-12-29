Cong MLA slaps constable, gets back slapped

Sapping a woman proved costly to a as the slapped her back.

The incident happened on Friday outside the venue of review meeting being conducted by

had an altercation with a woman over entry to the venue. All of a sudden, the lost her cool and slapped the In a spontaneous reaction, the too slapped back Asha. The constable's response left the shocked.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)