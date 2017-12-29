Cong MLA slaps constable, gets back slapped

Sapping a woman constable proved costly to a Congress MLA as the constable slapped her back.
The incident happened on Friday outside the venue of review meeting being conducted by Congress President Rahul Gandhi.
Congress MLA Asha Kumari had an altercation with a woman constable over entry to the venue. All of a sudden, the MLA lost her cool and slapped the constable. In a spontaneous reaction, the constable too slapped back Asha. The constable's response left the MLA shocked.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
