Congress blames Modi govt for political chaos in Tamil Nadu

The Party on Wednesday blamed the BJP-led NDA Government at the Centre for the political chaos taking place in Tamil Nadu and alleged that the latter is trying to utilise the situation to stamp the presence of the saffron party in the state.

"Modi government is playing dirty game. They want to create problem for the political parties and they want to get some advantage as has no hold in Tamil Nadu and they think this an opportunity to be utilised," state president S Thirunavukkarasar told ANI.

On similar lines, leader Karti Chidambaram asked for fresh elections to be conducted in the state.

"The only solution to the extraordinary political situation in Tamil Nadu is to dissolve the House and call for a general election as the people of Tamil Nadu must have a right immediately elect a party and a leadership of their choice," he said.

Earlier, suspense mounted over the swearing-in of as chief minister of Tamil Nadu with the Governor deferring his plans to go to Chennai, as charges and counter-charges flew thick and fast between and rebel leaders over the death of J Jayalalithaa.

In the wake of the uncertainty over Governor Vidyasagar Rao's plans, the asserted it was the constitutional obligation of the Governor to swear in Sasikala as chief minister and that there is no ground for stopping it.

Rao, who is in Mumbai, has no plans to go to Chennai as of now, Raj Bhavan sources in Mumbai said, indicating that he could take a decision on Thursday. Rao, who is also Maharashtra's Governor, holds the additional charge of Tamil Nadu.