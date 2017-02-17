Cong counters Jaitley, says no policy claimed innocent lives like note ban

TRENDING ON BS
ANI  |  New Delhi 

Ridiculing Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's assertion on demonetisation, the Congress on Friday highlighted the deaths that have taken place post the November 8 decision and said that no policy in the entire world claimed as many as 125 lives.

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia asserted that poor implementation of demonetisation claimed innocent lives and caused immense disruption in businesses.

"Because of the lack of implementation, 125 people died in the country post the announcement of demonetisation. I want to ask about any government's scheme in the world because of which deaths would have taken place," said Scindia.

Jaitley earlier in the day hailed the demonetisation drive and said that no nation has ever taken such a bold step.

While addressing the foundation day function of Security Printing Minting Corporation of India (SPMCIL), Jaitley hailed the endeavours of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Printing Minting Corporation and congratulated them for successfully carrying out demonetisation.

"The way we brought a change in our currency, I don't think in the whole world ever such a bold and huge step has been taken by any nation in connection with currency swap," said Jaitley.

