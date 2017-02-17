Cong counters Jaitley, says no policy claimed innocent lives like note ban

Ridiculing Minister Arun Jaitley's assertion on demonetisation, the on Friday highlighted the deaths that have taken place post the November 8 decision and said that no policy in the entire world claimed as many as 125 lives.

leader asserted that poor implementation of claimed innocent lives and caused immense disruption in businesses.

"Because of the lack of implementation, 125 people died in the country post the announcement of I want to ask about any government's scheme in the world because of which deaths would have taken place," said Scindia.

Jaitley earlier in the day hailed the drive and said that no nation has ever taken such a bold step.

While addressing the function of Security Printing Minting Corporation of (SPMCIL), Jaitley hailed the endeavours of the of (RBI) and Printing Minting Corporation and congratulated them for successfully carrying out

"The way we brought a change in our currency, I don't think in the whole world ever such a bold and huge step has been taken by any nation in connection with currency swap," said Jaitley.