Congress issues whip in RS to raise discussion on foreign policy

The parliament is likely to witness a stormy session on Thursday as the Congress party issued a three-line whip to its MPs in Rajya Sabha to attend.
Congress leader Anand Sharma will lead a debate on foreign police along with D Raja Tapan Kumar Sen, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Rajeev Shukla, Derek O' Brien, Ram Gopal Yadav and Tiruchi Siva.
The leaders will raise a discussion on India's foreign policy and engagement with strategic partners.
The Congress is also likely to raise the issue of income tax raids being carried out of Karnataka minister D K Shivkumar in parliament.
The Congress on Wednesday created ruckus in both the Houses of Parliament after the Income Tax department raided Karnataka Power Minister D K Shivakumar's residence and at a private resort in Bengaluru where 44 Congress lawmakers from Gujarat are staying.
The Congress alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Central Government was indulging in political witch-hunt just to defeat Congress candidate Ahmed Patel in Rajya Sabha polls in Gujarat.
