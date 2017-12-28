Congress may support Triple Talaq Bill

The party is likely to support the bill on triple or instant divorce, as per sources.

However, the principal opposition party may also raise the issue of criminal provisions in the proposed

Earlier in the day, the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017, seeking to criminalise the practice of instant triple was tabled for debate in the Lok Sabha, by Union Minister

The bill was opposed by All (AIMIM). argued that "the bill violates fundamental rights and lacks legal coherence."

The Biju (BJD) concurred with Owaisi, calling the bill 'flawed' and with 'many internal contradictions.'

The draft bill states that "any pronouncement of by a person upon his wife, by words, either spoken or written or in electronic form or in any other manner whatsoever, shall be void and illegal."

There is also a provision of imposing pecuniary fine violators and imprisonment for upto three years.

Triple is the practice of Muslim men divorcing their wives by saying "talaq" three times. The constitution allows Muslims, the biggest minority in the country, to regulate marriages, divorces and inheritance through their own civil code.

But in August, the had ruled that the practice is "void", "illegal" and "unconstitutional".

As many as 22 Muslim countries have banned the triple

