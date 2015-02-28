Congress, RJD leaders say public has high expectations from Jaitley's Budget

-
Leaders of the Congress Party and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Saturday said that the general public has a lot of expectations from the first fully-fledged general budget of the NDA Government for fiscal 2015-16.
Commenting on the budget proposals to be announced in Parliament by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at around 11 a.m, Congress leader and former union law minister Ashwini Kumar said, "People have a lot of expectation from this year's budget. I will make more comments after the full presentation of the budget."
RJD leader J P Yadav said, "People had high expectations from the railway budget, but it did not turn out good. The people have expectations from this (general) budget also."
He further stated, "It (the budget) should be for the youth, women and lower middle classes of society."
He also rejected the NDA Government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oft repeated claim and idea of "Ache Din Aane Wale Hain".
"There is no 'acche din'," he said.
