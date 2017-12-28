Congress supports Triple Talaq Bill, but conditionally

The on Thursday said it supports the Triple Talaq Bill, but suggested that there is a need to strengthen it legally.

said, "The Indian (INC) was the first political party to welcome the Supreme Court's decision to ban the practice of Triple Talaq and say that this is a firm step towards the protection of women's rights. The party supports the of banning instant Triple Talaq and we believe that there is a dire need to strengthen this We have certain suggestions to solidify this in order to protect the rights of these women".

He added that Section 5 which is proposed in this bill states that 'subsistence allowance to be given to Muslim women'.

"But our question is how much that allowance would be and on what parameters that would be decided. Also, what percentage would it acquire from the husband's These points are not mentioned in this We believe this part has to be mentioned and looked upon to secure the rights of minority community women," Surjewala asserted.

He further said in Parliament's 'Muslim Woman Protection of Rights on Divorce Act, 1986', Sections 3 and 4 already mention something about maintenance, but the current does not.

"This does not say that if the woman is given a subsistence allowance, then will she also be provided with maintenance as well. We believe that this point has to be included in the new so that the woman is not denied maintenance by her husband which is clearly mentioned in the Sections 3 and 4 of 1986 Act," he added.

The further stated that under current law, the responsibility of proving Triple Talaq has been put on the woman, which puts her in a pickle, as it seems the women will be taking strolls of courts for years to prove whether the given Triple Talaq is valid or not.

"Why can't this responsibility in support of woman be shifted to the husband? The government should give a thought on these points which will make this more firm in nature," he said.

Surjewala added that this also states that the accused will be put behind bars for three years.

"But the government should think that if the man, on whom the responsibility of giving allowance and maintenance has been put, is jailed then how will the children and woman receive the service and who will be then responsible of providing that amount? Also, it is not mentioned if the woman can get hold of the property of her husband who has been arrested. If the husband does not have any property then how will the woman and children survive? These points have to be considered by the government to look into the welfare of the women," he pointed out.

Concluding, Surjewala said, "I will again say that the Indian supports the ban on instant Triple Talaq with heart and we believe that to ensure firmness in this for the protection of women's right, these suggestions have to be looked upon".

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017, which seeks to criminalise the practice of instant Triple Talaq was tabled in Lok Sabha today.

"This is for women's rights and justice and not regarding any prayer, ritual or religion," Union Minister said while tabling the Bill for debate amidst noisy scenes from those opposed to it.

All Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) opposed the bill, contending it violated fundamental rights.

"This bill violates fundamental rights and lacks legal coherence," Owaisi argued.

Also known as the Triple Talaq Bill, the Bill draft says, "any pronouncement of talaq by a person upon his wife, by words, either spoken or written or in electronic form or in any other manner whatsoever, shall be void and illegal".

There is also a provision of imprisonment for a term, which may extend to three years and fine for violators.

The draft bill also envisages entitling divorcee Muslim women for maintenance and has a provision for them to have the custody of their minor children. The offences under the purview of this bill will be cognisable and non-bailable.

The Bill shall extend to the whole of except

The Bill has been opposed by the All Muslim Personal Board (AIMPLB), which requested the on Sunday to withdraw and withhold the Triple Talaq Bill, claiming that it is against women and children, and if implemented, would destroy many families.

Earlier in August, the Supreme had ruled that the practice of divorce through Triple Talaq among Muslims is "void", "illegal" and "unconstitutional".

