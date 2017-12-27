Congress terms Jadhav's meeting with family as 'distressing'

The party on Wednesday said that the meeting between and his family was distressing and disturbing.

Speaking to ANI, said, "It's a good thing that the family of at least got to see him once. On the other hand, looking at it dispassionately I would believe that it's somewhat distressing and disturbing that an access given to a family should not be conducted in this deplorable manner, in which has conducted it. They did not need to do this business of security and putting up conditions."

"I am surprised. We expected better from Pakistan, the situation is unfortunately very very grave," added Khurshid.

further expressed his hope that can present a clear record of everything that has happened. before the International of Justice (ICJ).

" will off course tom-tom when we go back before the ICJ and I hope the government of will have a clear record to establish when that happens," said Khurshid.

However, KTS Tulsi termed the meeting as a victory for

"All I can say is that it is a victory for India, although we were asking for consular access. I don't think we should overreact. It is a major success for the government," said KTS Tulsi.

Earlier on Tuesday, the (MEA) said had disregarded the cultural and religious sensibilities of former Indian Jadhav's family, who met him on Monday in

The wife and the mother of were asked to remove mangal sutra, bangles and bindi, besides having been asked to change the attire, citing it as a security measure.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)