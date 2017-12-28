Constitution is under threat, claims Congress

-
The Congress Party on Wednesday along the sidelines of the 133rd foundation day of the party claimed that the Indian Constitution is "under threat", that too by those who "played no role in India's freedom struggle."
"The Congress leadership, including Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and others fought for India's freedom, as a result of which we got our Constitution. However, this is now under threat; not from external forces, but from the BJP and its leadership. The Congress leaders and countrymen must beware of this and unite to oppose the same," Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad told reporters here.
Further, the grand old party's spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala claimed that the BJP, in one way or another, is oppressing the weaker sections of the society.
"Through numerous ways, be it abolishing reservations or denying Dalits their basic rights, the BJP is tactically oppressing the backward classes. However, the Congress party under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi will always fight for the truth, using the truth," he said.
Today marks the 133rd foundation day of the Congress Party, which was founded on December 28, 1885.
Delivering his first foundation day address as the Party President, Rahul Gandhi said it is the duty of his party and the countrymen to defend the Constitution and rights of all Indians.
"Today it is distressing to see that this document (Constitution), the foundation of our country given to us by the Congress Party given to us by Mr Ambedkar is under attack directly; Statements are being made by the senior members of BJP and it is under attack surreptitiously from the back," Gandhi said while addressing party leaders and workers at the AICC headquarters here.
