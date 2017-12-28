Constitution is under threat, claims Congress

The Party on Wednesday along the sidelines of the 133rd of the party claimed that the Indian Constitution is "under threat", that too by those who "played no role in India's freedom struggle."

"The leadership, including Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and others fought for India's freedom, as a result of which we got our Constitution. However, this is now under threat; not from external forces, but from the and its leadership. The leaders and countrymen must beware of this and unite to oppose the same," told reporters here.

Further, the grand old party's claimed that the BJP, in one way or another, is oppressing the weaker sections of the society.

"Through numerous ways, be it abolishing reservations or denying their basic rights, the is tactically oppressing the backward classes. However, the party under the leadership of will always fight for the truth, using the truth," he said.

Today marks the 133rd of the Party, which was founded on December 28, 1885.

Delivering his first address as the Party President, said it is the duty of his party and the countrymen to defend the Constitution and rights of all Indians.

"Today it is distressing to see that this document (Constitution), the foundation of our country given to us by the Party given to us by Mr is under attack directly; Statements are being made by the senior members of and it is under attack surreptitiously from the back," Gandhi said while addressing party leaders and workers at the here.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)