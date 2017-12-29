Cook carries bat for England in MCG Test

England opener Alastair Cook carried his bat to become the first player to do so at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). He also now has the record for a Test opener carrying his bat through an innings.
Cook who remained unbeaten at 244* at stumps on Day 3 did not get a chance to bat on Day 4 as pacer James Anderson was dismissed by Pat Cummins of the first delivery of the day to conclude England's first innings at 491.
The thirty-three-year-old also became the first England batsman to carry his bat in a Test in 20 years after Mike Atherton did so against New Zealand in 1996-97.
At the close of play, Australia were 103 for the loss of two wickets of opener Cameron Bancroft (27) and batsman Usman Khawaja (11).
David Warner (40*) and captain Steve Smith (25*) were at the crease before rain stopped play.
Australia now trail by 61 runs with 8 wickets in hand.
The home side is already 3-0 in the five-match series.
