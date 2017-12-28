JUST IN
Cook's double ton takes Boxing Day Test away from Australia

ANI  |  Melbourne [Australia] 

England opener Alastair Cook scored his fifth Test double century at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test to steer his side to a dominating position.

The former Test captain remained unbeaten at 244*, at close of play.

The thirty-three-year-old Cook joined the great Wally Hammond (England) and Brian Lara (West Indies) to become the third player to register two overseas double hundreds in Australia.

England, who are playing for pride after having already lost the Ashes urn to Australia, bundled out the hosts for 327 in their first innings just after lunch of Day Two.

In reply, the Joe Root-led side were reduced to 80-2 after opener Mark Stoneman and James Vince were dismissed cheaply for 15 and 17 respectively.

However, Cook along with Joe Root (61) and Stuart Broad (56) put England in a rare position of strength.

England lead by 164 runs with a wicket remaining at stumps on Day 3.

The home side had already regained the Ashes urn after they thrashed the visitors by an innings and 41 runs in Perth to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

