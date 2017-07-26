India's first successful transplant of liver from donor after cardiac death

A 45 year old patient undergoes successful transplant at BLK Super Speciality Hospital, after receiving from a donor after his cardiac death - what is called as 'Donation After Cardiac Death' or

As per the available data, there are reported cases of of in India but none for The degree of complexities involved in this case as against transplant, makes it more challenging and special. The success of this case also demonstrates the growing capabilities and expertise of our Indian surgeons.

While Western countries have used for a long time, somehow India has lagged behind due to reluctance of families to donate organs. This case, feel doctors, could pave way for a new trend and can go a long way in addressing donor gaps in the country."

Dr Sanjay Singh Negi, Sr. Consultant and Director, Department of HPB Surgery & Transplant, BLK Super Speciality Hospital, said, "Usually organ transplants in the country are done from brain dead donors where the blood circulation is intact, cells are normally perfused and organs are still functioning at the cellular level. In case of DCD, blood supply to organ is briefly absent, causing the tissues to become starved of oxygen, a condition known as ischemia. Unlike kidneys which have long warm ischemia time of about 2 hours, the challenge in transplant is shorter ischemia time of 30 minutes requiring the graft to be re-perfused very fast. We are glad at having achieved this feat, which is certainly a rare one, and opens up avenues for many needy patients."

What went in favour of patient Atul Saluja was the deceased family's readiness to donate.

"Since time is of critical significance in a transplant, we swiftly operated post death determination, as the heart was no longer pumping blood to organs" said Dr Amit Singhal, Associate Director, Transplantation and HPB Anaesthesia at BLK Super Speciality Hospital, who played a pivotal role during the intra-operative and post-operative period.

can help bridge the wide gap between demand and supply of organs. In India, less than 5,000 transplants are carried out annually against an estimated requirement of over 175,000. Similarly, only 1,000 transplants are performed every year in a country where over 50,000 die due to end stage disease, mostly related to preventable causes like hepatitis B and hepatitis C. The annual requirement of hearts is estimated to be around 50,000 and lungs about 20,000. But the rate of is as low as 0.3 per million population (PMP).