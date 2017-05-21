CPEC all about China, has nothing for us: Senior Pak journo Najam Sethi

Contrary to the claims made by Prime Minister that Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a game changer for the of a country, senior Pakistani Journalist noted that the project is all about boosting the position of Beijing and its currency.

Presenting his critical review of the project, Sethi said that today is competing globally to make the an alternate currency to the and its One Belt One Road (OBOR), in which is a project, is to play a major role in this.

Sethi explained that is not receiving any foreign investment as it is viewed as a relatively volatile country surrounded by conflict ridden regions.

Islamabad has conflict on border with India, Afghanistan as well Iran but is ready to risk the instability and invest because of the influence it enjoys over the country.

"Firstly they think cannot sustain without and in terms of the military hardware and protection on Foreign policy especially against India that provides. (This is something) can't lose," said Sethi on a Television show on Geo News.

Since, realises that is completely dependent on it for military and national security so, its policy is whatever regime is in power, it will work with them, the journalist noted, adding that this approach in turn makes its investments in secure irrespective of the fact that who is in power.

Another way of keeping its stronghold on the project, Sethi says is through increasing rates.

"Second thing is if there is a risk, then increases its rates. Say a good is sold at 10 paise in the market but will sell it at 15 paise saying there is risk involved in investments. Furthermore now that has to pay that 15 percent (which it is unable to due to financial restrictions), will say that 'ok we will give you a loan now and you will get good investment return on this project and then you can pay back'. In such a situation no authority really questions them, that's why something that is available for 10 paise is being sold at 15 paise," explained Sethi, adding that is the supplier as well as the creditor.

" has no opportunity for bidding, it takes whatever provides and in such a scenario transparency does not exists," he said.

He added that it is also the reason that the financial transactions happening under the lack transparency.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sharif had said that the multi-billion project will bring prosperity and development in the country as well as employment opportunities to the youth. To this, the journalist said that it may generate some limited employment but won't help much with prosperity as the things produced in the industries set up by would be exported by it which in return would generate profit for Beijing and not Islamabad.

He added that is also trying to establish the as an alternative currency to compete with the

Sethi explained, "China's export surplus is huge and it is in debt of almost every trader. They have developed their banks on the lines of the and the and have even created their stock exchange. And you never know that the 60 billion worth of deals happening with are tied with the Then the trading would happen in instead of the This is a very ambitious initiative of to turn its currency into a global currency.