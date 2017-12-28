CPEC's extension to Afghanistan not against India, says China

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying has said that the CPEC's (China-Pakistan-Economic-Corridor's) extension to Afghanistan is not directed against India.
When asked if the CPEC's extension is meant to corner India, she said, "The CPEC targets no third party. Instead, it is expected to benefit third parties and the whole region."
"Afghanistan is an important neighbor to China and Pakistan. It keenly aspires to develop its economy, improve people's livelihood, integrate with the regional connectivity process, and leverage its geographic advantage to connect the CPEC with the China-Central and Western Asia Economic Corridor," she added.
On Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China and Pakistan would look at extending their USD 57 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan.
The Chinese foreign minister emphasised it could benefit the whole region.
"So China and Pakistan are willing to look at with Afghanistan, on the basis of win-win, mutually beneficial principles, using an appropriate means to extend the CPEC to Afghanistan," Wang said.
China came up with its One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative in 2013.
The project comprises a network of railways, roads and pipelines that would connect Pakistan's port city of Gwadar in the province of Balochistan, with the Chinese city of Kashgar in landlocked Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR).
The human rights activists have, time and again, spoken about and highlighted the growing atrocities of Pakistan on the indigenous people of Balochistan and deteriorating human rights situation as a result of the CPEC.
