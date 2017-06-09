Madhya Pradesh farmers' stir: ATMs, shop to open as curfew relaxed in Mandsaur

Curfew in the violence-hit Mandsaur district of will be relaxed from 10 am to 6 pm, on Friday.

On Thursday, Mandsaur District Collector Om Prakash Srivastava said curfew would be relaxed for longer periods today in the district.

"Curfew would be relaxed for longer hours. will be opened, milk, and availability will also be ensured," Srivastava told ANI.

Curfew was relaxed for a few hours on Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered a judicial enquiry into the deaths of five farmers during the recent agitation.

He has announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the kin of those killed and Rs 5 lakh for those injured in the violence.

Internet services in Mandsaur, Ratlam and Ujjain remained suspended following the farmers' protests.

Mandsaur has been facing a tense situation with farmers protesting over their demands for remunerative prices for their produce and a farm loan waiver not being met.

This, unfortunately, took an ugly turn earlier on Tuesday when five farmers were killed and eight others were injured in police firing.