Dale Steyn probably to miss rest of India series

South African pace will miss the remaining first Test against is also likely to miss the entire series due to a heel injury.

The ongoing series was Steyn's first Test since November 2016 after recovering from a career-threatening shoulder injury against

The 34-year-old sustained significant damage to his left heel in the 18th over of the innings when he landed wrongly in a foot-hole.

He was taken for scans, after which confirmed that would not bowl again in the match.

Further it was notified that he needs an estimated recovery time of between four to six weeks, thus it is unlikely that he will feature again in the series.

During Dale's 18th over in his delivery stride he unfortunately landed awkwardly in the foot-holes, and this caused a significant strain to the foot leading to tissue damage on the under-side of the foot," Sport24 quoted Moosajee, as saying.

"Understandable, he was disappointed. But knowing like we know him and you know him, he understands that he is going to try his best to recover as quickly as he can because he wants to be out there," he added.

has taken two wickets so far in the first Test, which takes him to 419 Test wickets overall.

He now needs just three more wickets to surpass as the country's leading wicket-taker in the format.

