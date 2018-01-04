Dalit leader calls on PM to clear stance on Maha violence

One of the accused in Bhima- violence Sambhaji Bhide is revered by Modi as his 'guru', grandson of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, Prakash Ambedkar, claimed on Thursday and said the should make his stand clear on the caste violence gripping

Appreciating senior for making the same demand, said, "The should acknowledge that the person whom he has declared as his guru is bent upon creating chaos in this country."

"The is due for elections by 2019. He will have to answer the question whether he believes in the guru who believes in chaos; therefore I request the that he should make himself very clear in by making a statement," he added.

The of also said the to be appointed for the judicial investigation into the matter should not be a Dalit.

also appealed to protesters to maintain calm and agitate peacefully.

The protests were held in Nagpur, and and incidents of road blockades, arson and stone-pelting were reported in and neighbouring areas.

On Wednesday, withdrew the called in to protest the state government's failure in stopping the violence that broke out in Bhima- village on Monday.

Minister has ordered a probe into the death of a youth, who was killed in the clashes.

The minister has also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the victim's kin.

Tension has gripped many parts of the state after clashes broke out between the Dalits and alleged right-wing groups on Monday during the bicentenary celebration of the Bhima- battle near

The matter rose out of the objection by the right-wing groups to the observance of 'Victory Day' since they considered it to be an anti- celebration.

In the battle, which was fought between the British East Company, containing Dalits in its infantry, and the Peshwas, who were upper-caste Brahmins, at Bhima on January 1, 1818, the Marathas ultimately withdrew. Since then the Dalit communities have been viewing it as a symbolic victory over the upper-caste Brahmins.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)