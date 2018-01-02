Death toll in Iran protests rises to 20

As anti- protests continued in for the fifth consecutive day between the Iranian security forces and protestors, the official death roll has risen to 20.

At least 17 protestors and three security personnel have died in the ongoing protests so far, as reported by Al-Arabiya.

A was killed and three others were wounded by a bullet fired by a demonstrator in the city of in province of central

Around five protestors were killed in the city of Qahdregan, also located in province.

According to few unconfirmed sources, the protestors tried to break into the city hall's building. Also, two more men from the were reported to be killed.

On Sunday, Iranian said the people of were free to protest peacefully, but rejected protesting by violence. The authorities have also blocked two popular apps - Telegram and - as a security measure.

is still witnessing a wave of demonstrations, being held in many cities across the country as people took to raising anti- slogans, over alleged corruption and rising prices that have plagued the people of the country earlier in this week.

Scores of protestors have been arrested in the last few days.

The outbreak of unrest reflects the growing discontent over rising prices and alleged corruption by the as well as concern over the country's costly involvement in regional conflicts such as and

