Defence Minister Parrikar refrains from speaking on BSF jawan's viral video

Refraining from speaking on the Border Security Force (BSF) soldier's video, Defence Minister on Thursday said that he did not want to comment on the issue as the comes under the Union Home Ministry.

Parrikar further said that the defence ministry has been evaluating the army for last two years and trying to improve the food quality and satisfaction level.

The earlier on Tuesday said the jawan was court-martialled in 2010 for indiscipline and aiming a gun at a senior officer even as it assured of a thorough probe into his allegations.

The IG said the DIG-level officers, who visited the camp earlier, had never received any complaint similar to the allegations raised by the jawan.

Earlier, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Kiren Rijiju took serious note of the issue, saying that welfare of the security forces guarding the borders is absolute priority of the government.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also sought a report from the Home Secretary and directed him to take appropriate action on the same.

In a video that has sparked outrage, soldier Tej Bahadur Yadav of the 29 battalion Seema Suraksha Bal is seen exposing the rot in the system by revealing the deeply ingrained corruption in the higher order, saying that the troops are not even getting basic three square meals.