Defence Ministry clears two procurement proposals

ANI  |  New Delhi [India] 

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman cleared two procurement proposals, on Tuesday.

The first proposal is related to the procurement of 240 bombs, at a cost of Rs 1,254 crore from M/s JSC Rosonboron Exports, Russia.

These bombs, which fall under the category of precision guided munitions, are used by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

This procurement will address the deficiency of precision guided munitions in the IAF arsenal, besides enhancing the offensive capabilities of the IAF.

The second proposal pertained to procurement of 131 Barak Missiles and associated equipment, under option clause from M/s Rafeal Advance Defence Systems Ltd., Israel, at a cost of Rs 460 crore.

These missiles are surface-to-air missiles designed to be used as a ship-borne anti-missile defence system against anti-ship missiles.

First Published: Tue, January 02 2018. 16:17 IST

