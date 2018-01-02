Defence Ministry clears two procurement proposals

Union Sitharaman cleared two proposals, on Tuesday.

The first proposal is related to the of 240 bombs, at a cost of Rs 1,254 crore from M/s JSC Rosonboron Exports,

These bombs, which fall under the category of precision guided munitions, are used by the (IAF).

This will address the of precision guided munitions in the arsenal, besides enhancing the offensive capabilities of the

The second proposal pertained to of 131 Barak Missiles and associated equipment, under option clause from M/s Rafeal Advance Defence Systems Ltd., Israel, at a cost of Rs 460 crore.

These missiles are surface-to-air missiles designed to be used as a ship-borne anti-missile defence system against anti-ship missiles.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)