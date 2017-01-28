TRENDING ON BS
Delhi: 'Abandoned' Mortar Shell found near Vasant Kunj, NSG called in

The entire area has been cordoned off and evacuated as a precautionary measure

ANI  |  New Delhi 

A mortar shell was found lying abandoned on Saturday in a village of Kishan Garh near Vasant Kunj here on Saturday, following which the National Security Guard (NSG) has been asked to step in.

The entire area has been cordoned off and evacuated as a precautionary measure according to procedure.

The NSG has been requested to send a team to carry out the necessary drill to examine, transport or diffuse the object.

Meanwhile, as an interim measure, the shell which seems old and corroded has been secured by a "bomb blanket" sourced from the District Bomb Disposal Squad.

Business Standard
Business Standard
