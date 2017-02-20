TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Jet flight briefly loses radio contact, makes Germany scramble combat jets
Business Standard

Delhi-bound Kalindi Express collides with freight train at Tundla in UP

The incident took place around 2 am which affected the rail route between Delhi and Howrah

ANI  |  Tundla 

Representative Image
Representative Image

Delhi-bound Kalindi Express collided with a freight train at Tundla junction in Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Monday.

The incident took place around 2 am which affected the rail route between Delhi and Howrah.

There are no reports of any casualties.

Further details are awaited.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Delhi-bound Kalindi Express collides with freight train at Tundla in UP

The incident took place around 2 am which affected the rail route between Delhi and Howrah

The incident took place around 2 am which affected the rail route between Delhi and Howrah

Delhi-bound Kalindi Express collided with a freight train at Tundla junction in Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Monday.

The incident took place around 2 am which affected the rail route between Delhi and Howrah.

There are no reports of any casualties.

Further details are awaited.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Delhi-bound Kalindi Express collides with freight train at Tundla in UP

The incident took place around 2 am which affected the rail route between Delhi and Howrah

Delhi-bound Kalindi Express collided with a freight train at Tundla junction in Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Monday.

The incident took place around 2 am which affected the rail route between Delhi and Howrah.

There are no reports of any casualties.

Further details are awaited.

image
Business Standard
177 22