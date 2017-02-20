Delhi-bound Kalindi Express collides with freight train at Tundla in UP

-
-
Delhi-bound Kalindi Express collided with a freight train at Tundla junction in Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Monday.
The incident took place around 2 am which affected the rail route between Delhi and Howrah.
There are no reports of any casualties.
Further details are awaited.
