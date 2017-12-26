'Delhi CM not invited for inauguration of Meganta line isn't surprising'

(BJP) said, it is not surprising that Kejriwal was not invited for the inauguration of Metro's Botanical Garden-Kalkaji Mandir section of the

Speaking to ANI, said, "This is not surprising. This is a centrally financed project, all the efforts made by the Centre. administration has had very little role in it."

Swamy further averred that it is up to the to decide whom to invite.

"However, it the prerogative of the to decide who in addition to the should be invited. I don't think there was anything extra ordinary to invite Kejriwal," added Swamy.

Earlier on Monday, inaugurated a stretch of the new of the Metro.

Modi, along with Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, also travelled on a patch of the new route - from to the

The 12.64-km stretch runs between Kalkaji and and accounts for a of 19 minutes, thus facilitating easy access for commuters from South to Noida, and vice versa.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)