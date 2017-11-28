Delhi HC orders Agha Khan Trust to help beautify defaced metro property

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered to help with the beautification of that has been damaged by Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election campaign.

The Delhi High Court also directed the state government to ensure that 'proper awareness campaign' on lines of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is created to ensure that people are made aware of the penalties for defacement of Delhi Metro property.

"Delhi is suffering because of defacement", the Delhi High Court added.

The High Court today again said, "Defacement of the property is violence against the city and also amount to the jail term for 10 years".

"It's unfortunate you people are taking it as a joke. Court to all law enforcing agencies," High Court said.

Earlier, the court strongly rebuffed the Students' Union of India (NSUI) candidates Rocky Tuseed, who recently bagged the post of president in DUSU election.

On September 6, the Delhi High Court and the Green Tribunal (NGT) expressed shock over the massive use of pamphlets, flyers and plastering of Delhi University walls with posters for DUSU polls.

Both issued notices to the authorities and others.

The High Court sought response from the Delhi Police and the civic bodies on a petition seeking complete ban on alleged defacement of public properties by DUSU candidates.

The polls are scheduled for September 12.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)