Delhi HC seeks Centre's reply on plea challenging Haj guidelines

The High on Wednesday sought the Centre's response on the PIL challenging policy that allegedly barred people with disability from undertaking the annual Haj pilgrimage.

A two-bench High judge-led by acting and Justice C sought the response from the Central Haj Committee, and, on the plea that demanded quashing of the provision in Policy of (2018-22), which allegedly discriminates against persons with disability.

The guidelines say that any Indian Muslim citizen ''can apply for the pilgrimage, except those who do not have the mental or physical health to perform the pilgrimage, persons whose legs are amputated, who are crippled, handicapped, lunatic or otherwise physically or mentally incapacitated.''

The High issued notices to the Centre and Committee based on the filed by Gaurav Kumar Bansal, an

Bansal, in his petition, stated that prohibiting persons with disabilities to perform Haj is nothing but discriminatory, which is highly irrational and arbitrary.

It is against Article 14, Article 21 and Article 25 of the Constitution of and is also inconsistent with the provisions of rights of persons with Disabilities Act, Mental Healthcare Act 2017, he added.

In his plea, the petitioner had stated that has disturbed the "right to practice Islam" of a person with disabilities and added the restrictions are liable to be quashed.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled on April 7.

