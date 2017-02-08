TRENDING ON BS
AgustaWestland case: Delhi HC to hear plea for cancelling SP Tyagi's bail

Ex-IAF chief Tyagi has been accused of influencing the deal in favour of AgustaWestland

ANI  |  New Delhi [India] 

Former Air Chief Marshal S P Tyagi
File photo of former Air Chief Marshal S P Tyagi. Photo: PTI

The Delhi High Court will on Wednesday continue to hear the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI's) plea for cancellation of the bail granted to former Indian Air Force (IAF) chief S P Tyagi and others in the AgustaWestland case.

In December 2015, the former air force chief was granted bail in this case on Rs 2 lakh security.

Hearing the matter, the court directed the former air chief not to leave Delhi-NCR and not to tamper with evidence.

The CBI counsel had earlier on December 23 last year requested the court not to disclose evidences to anyone while stating that if the evidence gathered will be disclosed then there would be implications on future investigation into the case.

The Patiala House Court earlier on December 17 last year remanded the former air chief and two others accused to judicial custody till December 30 as their CBI custody ended.

Earlier, the CBI had moved the court seeking a 10-day custody to interrogate Tyagi and the others accused in the case.

Tyagi has been accused of influencing the deal in favour of AgustaWestland during his tenure as the IAF chief.

He has, however, repeatedly denied the allegations.

