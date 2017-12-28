Delhi: Massive gap appears on Lajpat Nagar flyover

A massive gap has developed between two girders on Ashram- flyover in Ring Road that connects south to in

The Ring Road or Road is considered to be one of the busiest routes.

Regular commuters have expressed their fear saying, "It's like risking your life daily".

A commuter further accused the and Centre for avoiding the issue.

"The issue is neither addressed by nor by the centre that runs Municipal Corporation of Delhi," said Vijay Singh, a commuter.

"Because of the gap each and every commuter are suffering. I have witnessed many bikers falling on the street," he added.

The crack of around one-feet has appeared on the flyover that also leads to major traffic jam in the area. In recent times, many accidents have reportedly occurred due to the gap.

Earlier in January, a gap between two girders was noticed in the flyover itself.

