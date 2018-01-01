Delhi to witness dense fog for three more days

The of the Forecasting Centre (NWFC), K Sathi Devi, on Monday said the capital region would continue to witness dense for three more days.

Speaking to ANI, the NWFC said, "Many states of are observing dense Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and experienced heavy yesterday. We are expecting this to continue for three more days. The temperature can go down because of "

She further said that the cold wave would also continue for two more days.

The cold wave continued to grip Northern India, as a dense blanket of engulfed several states including capital on Day One of 2018, affecting the flight and train service in and nearby places.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)