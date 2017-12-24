JUST IN
RK Nagar Assembly counting begins
Delhi wakes up to foggy day

ANI  |  New Delhi [India] 

The people in Delhi woke up to a foggy day on Sunday, while the temperature was considerably moderate as compared to other days.

The Indian Meterological Department report said the minimum temperature to be 7 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature to be 25 degrees celsius in the national capital.

At least 17 trains were cancelled, 19 arriving late and six rescheduled after a blanket of fog engulfed Delhi today.

The Air Quality Index in major areas of the city continued to be in "very unhealthy" category.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, December 24 2017. 09:13 IST

