Delhi wakes up to foggy day

The people in Delhi woke up to a foggy day on Sunday, while the temperature was considerably moderate as compared to other days.
The Indian Meterological Department report said the minimum temperature to be 7 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature to be 25 degrees celsius in the national capital.
At least 17 trains were cancelled, 19 arriving late and six rescheduled after a blanket of fog engulfed Delhi today.
The Air Quality Index in major areas of the city continued to be in "very unhealthy" category.
