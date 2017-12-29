Democrat Jones winner of Senate elections

Democrat was declared the winner of the special election, by officials over Republican Roy Moore, despite claims of voter irregularities from his opponent.

Jones defeated Moore by about 22,000 votes in a stunning victory for the Democrats. It was the victory in the last 25 years in

Jones announced that his victory marked a "new chapter for the state and the nation" and said that he is looking forward "to work for the people of Alabama", reported

Jones will be sworn-in on January 3, narrowing the Republican's advantage in the US to 51-49. He will take over the seat from General Jeff Sessions. The term will expire in January 2021.

Moore accused Jones of sexual misconduct involving teenage girls that occurred some decades ago. The Republican had even filed a last-ditch lawsuit hours before the certification, but an rejected his claims, saying that they found no evidence of voting irregularities.

Sam Coleman, a called Moore's lawsuit "a desperate attempt to subvert the will of the people". He also said, "the elections are now over and it was time to move on."

Moore's wrote in a statement that he believed there were irregularities during the elections, including that voters may have been brought in from other states. He also said that Moore had sent several fundraising emails to supporters asking for donations to investigate claims of voter fraud.

"The complaint also noted the higher-than-expected turnout in the race, particularly in Jefferson County, and said Moore's numbers were suspiciously lower than straight-ticket in about 20 precincts. The complaint asked for a fraud investigation and eventually a new election," the statement added.

"This is not a Republican or Democrat issue. integrity should matter to everyone," Moore said.

said that he had not found any evidence of voter fraud. However, the office said that it would investigate in any complaint Moore submits.

