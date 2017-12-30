'Denial of treatment to martyr's wife should scare every family'

The alleged denial of treatment to a martyr's wife by a private hospital in has incited similar fears in the family of another martyr, CB

"I can't imagine it happened to a martyr's wife, because it gets me scared for my own family," Dwivedi's daughter told ANI, and added, "Every family should be scared and not just a martyr's family."

"We have been given benefits of availing medical treatment through Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) card but connecting it with Aadhaar Card is ridiculous," she further said.

Yesterday, a wife of a braveheart died at a private hospital in Haryana's Sonipat after allegedly being denied treatment due to non-availability of Aadhaar Card.

The hospital in question has, however, denied the allegations levelled by the victim's son saying that the patient never got to the hospital, and that Aadhaar card was mandatory only for the documentation process and not for treatment.

