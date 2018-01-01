Dense fog in Delhi hits flight, train services

Operations at the International Airport (IGI) have been temporarily suspended in the wake of a dense canopying the whole capital region on the morning of Day One of 2018 and the visibility dropping below 50 metres.

The low visibility led to the cancellation of one flight and rescheduling of five domestic and seven International flights.

Hundreds of passengers at several railway stations in north were also left stranded after multiple trains got delayed due to the thick woke up to on Monday.

As many as 56 trains were delayed, 20 were rescheduled and 15 were cancelled, according to CPRO, Northern Railways.

Meanwhile, the Index (AQI) at Delhi's Shadipur was recorded at 332, at 388 - both falling under the 'Hazardous' category. AQI at ITO was recorded at 182 ('Unhealthy' category) and Dwarka was at 257 ('Very Unhealthy' category).

Visibility levels at the Airport had gone below 50 metres on Sunday morning too.

