Detel ties up with BSNL bringing lucrative voice and data offers this New Year

Feature phone brand, Detel Mobiles and Accessories on Tuesday announced its partnership with Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), extending their vision of 'Connecting the unconnected' by Minister of Communication,

Detel and BSNL, which has its footprints across India, share the common ideology of 'Connecting India'.

Through this tie-up, Detel feature phone buyers would get a BSNL sim connection and the validity of the first recharge would be 365 days.

" is one of the only places in the world where feature phones still outsell Such phones are preferred by a large population either due to its price or its inherent simplicity. This initiative further propels our ideology to bring in the most cost-effective manner," said MD, S. G. Corporate Mobility (parent company of Detel), Yogesh Bhatia.

Through this partnership, BSNL has signed an agreement with S. (the parent company of Detel) for selling its mobile service to the consumers bundled with the economical feature phone, the Detel D1.

The offer started from December 23 2017 and is available across

"We are committed to providing affordable and efficient services to our customers. We aim to strengthen our reach in all the nooks and corners of the country. With this partnership, we aim to tap the untapped section who still feels that owning a phone is a luxury," said a from BSNL Board.

So far, BSNL has more than 100 million mobile customers, 10 million customers, and 16 million landline customers. The company is also providing various like lease line, and various

