Dhaka Police bans rooftop parties on New Year eve

Briefing the media about "extensive security measures" for on December 31, Metropolitan Police (DMP) has said, "People can celebrate 31st night in their homes, but not on rooftops."

The announced it at a press conference on Saturday at the Media Centre in Dhaka, reported the Tribune.

"All sorts of gatherings, playing loud music, dancing, concerts and any other party-related activities in open spaces are strictly prohibited. Celebrations can be held indoors only, where not even rooftop parties are allowed on 31st night since it could disrupt peace among neighbours," Asaduzzaman said.

However, five-star hotels, will be able to throw new year parties upon securing permission.

also stated that, "Carrying any kind of bags or flammable substance is strictly prohibited."

In addition to this, no reckless driving and no use of crackers will be allowed on the night of the year end, according to the reports.

"Tough measures will be taken against anybody who disobeys these instructions," Asaduzzaman added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)