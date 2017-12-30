Djokovic withdraws from Qatar Open

Serbian star has pulled out of the next week's Open due to his ongoing

The defending champion has now indicated serious doubts about his participation in the first Grand Slam of the season,

The 30-year-old was set to make a return in this week but was unable to play because of his six-month injury-layoff.

A statement made by Djokovic on his personal website read, "Unfortunately, the situation with the elbow has not changed for better since yesterday. I still feel the Therefore, I will have to withdraw from ATP tournament in "

He added, "However, after the thorough consultations with the medical team, we decided to keep up with the therapies and elbow treatments."

"Only when I'm 100% ready to play, I will be able to come back. I hope it will be soon," he said.

The 12-time Grand Slam winner has not played a competitive match since his withdrawal from quarterfinal against due to

