Don't bring religion into triple talaq bill: Soli Sorabjee

Eminent jurist and former of India, Soli Sorabjee, on Thursday appealed not to bring religion into triple talaq bill.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017, which seeks to criminalise the practice of instant triple talaq was tabled in on Thursday amid opposition's din.

Talking to ANI, Sorabajee said the bill is to ensure gender equality and to see women are not treated in an arbitrary manner.

"It's a very good move that requires legislation. Don't bring religion into it as the whole thrust of the legislation is to ensure gender equality and to see women are not treated in an arbitrary manner," the former of said.

He also said that the bill is being opposed for the vested interests.

"You can't say talaq thrice and woman is out to the house and she has no protection. I think it is a good bill and is being opposed for vested interest. In my opinion, it is very wholesome piece of legislation which will enable women to live a life with dignity. The bill tries to regulate talaq and really does away with the practice (triple talaq), which is thoroughly unfair," Sorabjee said.

Earlier, tabled the Bill for debate and said, "This law is for women's rights and justice and not regarding any prayer, ritual or religion."

All Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) opposed the bill, contending it violated fundamental rights.

"This bill violates fundamental rights and lacks legal coherence," Owaisi argued.

The draft bill says, "any pronouncement of talaq by a person upon his wife, by words, either spoken or written or in electronic form or in any other manner whatsoever, shall be void and illegal".

There is also a provision of imprisonment for a term, which may extend to three years and fine for violators. The draft bill also envisages entitling divorcee Muslim women for maintenance ad has a provision for them to have the custody of their minor children. The offences under the purview of this bill will be cognisable and non-bailable.

The bill, if passed, shall extend to the whole of except

