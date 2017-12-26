Du Plessis ruled out of Boxing Day Test, de Villiers to lead

du has been ruled out of the inaugural day-night Test against after his recovery from was delayed by a

The 33-year-old has not played any after sustaining an acute lumbar disc during the third ODI against late October and was subsequently sidelined for six weeks.

During his lay-off, du laos underwent a on a problematic shoulder during that period and, therefore, was forced to miss the recently-concluded He was also not named in the (CSA) Invitation XI for a warm-up match against

However, du Plessis' return to full fitness was delayed after he picked up a in the week leading up to the game.

While confirming the news, Dr said he was hopeful having du fit in time for the first Test against India, which is slated to be held from January 5 in

" has been making steady progress from the respective and until last week was on track to make a comeback in this match. He developed a which delayed his recovery this week, and subsequently made it difficult for him to make a full recovery in time for the match. He will continue to receive treatment and rehab from our physiotherapist, Craig Govender, and we are hopeful he will recover in time to lead the team for the first Test match against starting in on January 5th," Moosajee said.

In du Plessis' absence, AB de Villiers, who makes his return to Test whites for the first time since January 2016, has been named as the stand-in

Reflecting on de Villiers' appointment, National Selection Panel Convenor, said that the former has led the side in both the limited-overs and Test formats and that his experience would be invaluable for the side.

"It is unfortunate that is missing out due to but we would rather take the precaution ahead of a busy summer of at home. AB has captained in both the limited-overs and Test formats and his experience and expertise will be invaluable for this first Test match of the season. This is a one-off appointment and we thank AB for accepting the decision at such short notice," Zondi said.

Following the lone Test against that is set to begin today, are slated to host for three-match Test series, six ODIs and three T20Is.

