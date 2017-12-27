East Bengal coach confident of win against Gokulam Kerala

giants East Bengal would be hoping to go top of the table with a victory when they host Gokulam FC at the here on Wednesday.

After shrugging of a rather poor start to the season, the and Golds have recorded three wins on the spin and return home in hopes of picking all three points against the newbies, thus propelling them to the top of the table, albeit after having played a game more than current leaders Minerva FC.

Head did not see this as an opportunity to jump the gun and get too excited.

"We have to just go and play good Every team which comes to play us will give their hundred percent so we cannot take anyone lightly. I do not know much about their (Gokulam FC's) specialities but I had watched their first game. We have to play positive and think about our own game rather than others", humbly said Jamil.

Willis Plaza, who announced his comeback into goalscoring form two games ago with a brace against Churchill Brothers ten days ago, remained positive as well. He said, "I am feeling good at the moment with my game and have been working hard. But the end of the matter is that we need three points."

Though the and Golds have been in sublime goalscoring form, with twelve hits to the team's name, shipping in seven goals in five games will be a concern they would like to address quickly. Arnab Mondal has been reinstated with and it will be up to the duo to keep the defence organized with their combined leadership and experience.

While and remain the men to watch out for, might be persisted with after he scored his first goal for the club in the last round, that too against his former employers FC.

On the other hand, after picking up their first win of the season against the Indian Arrows, Gokulam FC will possibly be missing the services of Stephane Kamo Bayi, whose brother is part of the East Bengal squad. The participation of and are also under a cloud after the duo picked up injuries, the latter having scored in the last game.

Striker and defender will have added responsibilities to rally a side that lies seventh on the points table but however are exempt from relegation this season. returned to their lineup in the last game and the Calicut-based side will take solace from the fact that they have had a rather tight backline, conceding only five goals so far and will hope to keep it that way.

Gokulam FC said, "I have respect for East Bengal, they are a big team. I am looking for a point here. I am not happy with the performances we have put in so far but this is a new club and it will take time before we start performing."

Striker sat beside him echoed his Boss' sentiments. "They are a good side. We take one match at a time. We are working hard and hopefully, we will play well. There is pressure and we will want to win a point," he said.

