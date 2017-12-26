Eating protein bars may make you fat

Beware! You may want to think twice before that protein bar, as a study has recently found that some of the snacks may contain similar levels of fat to a

According to researchers, the protein bars can be good for a quick fix, if eaten in moderation, but if things are not in check then they can end up doing more harm than good, reports the Online.

Dr from the Doctors Clinic said that the shakes and bars should not only ever be used to supplement a healthy lifestyle.

The protein bars are filled with preservatives, artificial colours and sweeteners, thickeners and even oils and fats which can contribute to high cholesterol, despite the muscle benefits a person may gain, Fenton explained.

They explained that if a person is just consuming protein bars as main source of then he/she will inevitably gain weight.

The team checked the fat, protein, carbohydrate and sugar content in around 50 popular bars.

The findings indicated that the worst offender had the same fat content as a

They warned that with high fat and sugar contents, it's not hard to see how the calories can start to stack up.

A for NHS' online service, Push Doctor, stated that these bars can provide the level of protein needed for building and repairing muscles, they often lack a lot of the essential amino acids that are the true building blocks of muscle building.

According to nutritionists, daily intake of protein is 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight - which amounts to 56 grams per day for the average man or 46 grams for the average woman.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)