EC bribery case: Close associate of 'middleman' Sukesh Chandrashekhar arrested

Police on Wednesday arrested Pulkit Kundra, a close associate of 'middleman' Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who had tried to bribe Commission officials to get nod for using two-leave symbol for Sasikala's faction of All Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Chandrashekhar was arrested on April 16 in connection with the case that also involves (Amma) leader TTV Dinakaran.

He was accompanied by Police for his hearing in Mumbai, Coimbatore and between October 9 and 16.

Dinakaran, who was also arrested on April 25 for allegedly attempting to bribe an unidentified Commission official, was granted bail in the case on June 1.

Seven Police personnel have also become casualty of this case after they allegedly allowed Chandrashekhar to roam freely in a mall, while he was in their custody.

